CORRECTED-MOVES-Willis Towers Watson promotes Sara Rejal, Karen Dolenec

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
(Corrects name to Rejal from Rejpal in headline and first paragraph)
Oct 3 Risk adviser and insurance broker Willis Towers Watson promoted Sara Rejal to head of liquid alternatives and Karen Dolenec to head of real assets, effective immediately.
Both Sara and Karen joined Willis Towers Watson in 2014 as senior investment consultants, the company said.
In her new role, Karen continues to be responsible for real estate, infrastructure and natural resources, while Sara will oversee hedge funds, alternative beta, reinsurance and multi-asset strategies. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.