MOVES-Willis Towers Watson names new head of CRB in North America

Jan 18 Global advisory, broking and solutions firm Willis Towers Watson Plc named Mike Liss as head of its corporate risk and broking (CRB) business in North America, effective immediately.

Liss, who has over 20 years of experience as a broker, will report to Joe Gunn, head of North America and Todd Jones, global head of CRB.

Most recently, Liss served as the company's Midwest leader and will retain these responsibilities until a successor is named.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)
