UPDATE 2-Willis Q3 profit tops Street, sees weak FY11 earnings

Oct 24 Willis Group Holdings , the world's third-largest insurance broker, posted an estimate-topping quarterly profit on higher commission revenue, but said full-year earnings will be hurt by its loan protector business.

The company expects full-year 2011 adjusted earnings of $2.70-$2.80 per share, below analysts estimates of $2.87 a share.

The company's domestic commission and fee revenue fell 4 percent, hurt by an ongoing softness in the overall insurance rate environment and a lack of sustained improvement in the US economy, the company said.

Weak investment environment and stiff competition is making it hard for insurers to raise premiums, hurting insurance brokers who depend on commissions for much of their revenue.

The broker, however, saw its international segment commission and fee revenue increase 11 percent helped by strong demand in emerging markets.

For the third quarter, the company's earnings fell to $60 million, or 34 cents a share, from $64 million, or 37 cents a share, a year ago.

The broker posted adjusted earnings of 41 cents a share, above analysts' expectations of 37 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue increased 4 percent to $762 million.

Commissions and fees at its global segment rose 12 percent to $236 million.

Willis shares closed at $40.67 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.