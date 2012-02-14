REFILE-UPDATE 1-Willis Group 4th-qtr misses Street expectations

* Q4 adj EPS $0.46 vs est $0.48
* Intends to buyback $100 mln worth of shares
Feb 14 Insurance broker Willis Group
Holdings' fourth-quarter profit fell short of analysts'
expectations, hurt by rising costs and a decline in commissions
and fees from its North American operations.
For the October-December quarter, the company posted a net
income of $40 million, or 23 cents per share, down from $98
million, or 57 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the London-based company earned 46 cents
per share. Analysts, on average, expected Willis to earn 48
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter revenue fell to $825 million from $833
million a year ago.
Commissions and fees from its North America segment fell 7
percent to $322 million.
The company, which competes with Aon Corp and Marsh
& McLennan, said total expenses were up 10 percent at
$719 million.
Willis Group also increased its quarterly cash dividend by 1
cent to 27 cents per share, and said it plans to buyback $100
million worth of shares.
Shares of the company, which have gained 18 percent since
touching a year-low in October, closed at $38.67 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Tuesday.