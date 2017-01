April 16 Willis Group Holdings Plc, the insurance and reinsurance broker, said it had appointed Seth Peller global chief executive of its fine art, jewelry and specie division.

Peller has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry and has held a number of senior leadership roles at Willis.

Based in London, he takes up his new role with immediate effect. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore)