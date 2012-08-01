UPDATE 1-Willis Group profit beats estimates on lower expenses

* Second-quarter adj earnings per share $0.59 vs est $0.58

Aug 1 Willis Group Holdings Plc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit for the second quarter in a row as lower expenses helped the insurance broker offset a slight decline in commissions and fees.

The company's net income from continuing operations for the second quarter rose to $107 million, or 61 cents per share, from $84 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the London-based company, which has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, earned 59 cents per share.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn $58 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue fell 2 percent to $842 million on lower commissions and fees.

Total expenses for the quarter were down 6 percent at $663 million.

Willis Group shares closed at $36.38 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.