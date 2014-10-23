版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 24日 星期五 03:54 BJT

MOVES-Hacala to head Willis Canada's financial institutions practice

Oct 23 Willis North America, a unit of insurance broker Willis Group Holdings, named Roger Hacala as senior vice-president and financial institutions practice leader of Willis Canada.

Prior to joining Willis, Hacala served as senior vice-president, corporate risk, at Trisura Guarantee Insurance Co. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐