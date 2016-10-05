MOVES-Willis Re names new specialty analytics head

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
"Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 5 Willis Re, the reinsurance division of Willis Towers Watson Plc, named Printhan Sothinathan as managing director for its specialty analytics unit.
Sothinathan joins from Navigators Group and will join Willis in January 2017. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015
Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share