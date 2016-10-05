版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 04:32 BJT

MOVES-Willis Re names new specialty analytics head

Oct 5 Willis Re, the reinsurance division of Willis Towers Watson Plc, named Printhan Sothinathan as managing director for its specialty analytics unit.

Sothinathan joins from Navigators Group and will join Willis in January 2017. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐