2016年 9月 19日

MOVES-Willis Towers hires two insurance investment experts

Sept 19 Willis Towers Watson Plc appointed Ashwin Belur and Dhiran Dookhi to its insurance investment solutions group.

Dookhi most recently served as a risk actuary working on enterprise risk management at Prudential.

Belur has almost 30 years of industry experience and joins Willis Towers from BlackRock Inc. (Reporting by Shalom Aarons in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

