MOVES-Willis Towers hires two insurance investment experts

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Willis Towers Watson Plc appointed Ashwin Belur and Dhiran Dookhi to its insurance investment solutions group.
Dookhi most recently served as a risk actuary working on enterprise risk management at Prudential.
Belur has almost 30 years of industry experience and joins Willis Towers from BlackRock Inc. (Reporting by Shalom Aarons in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.