MOVES-Willis Towers appoints Matthew Ford as director

July 21 Advisory and broking company Willis Towers Watson has appointed Matthew Ford as a director.

Ford will lead the London Life Consulting practice, Willis Towers said on Thursday.

Prior to joining Willis Towers, Ford worked at Prudential UK and Europe for 12 years. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)

