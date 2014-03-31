Explosion risk remains near Washington LNG facility - emergency responders

NEW YORK, March 31 Officials are responding to a
liquefied natural gas leak from a tank at the Williams Cos Ins
LNG facility in Plymouth, Washington, where an explosion
occurred earlier on Monday and another is still a possibility, a
local emergency responder said.
Emergency responders are evacuating residents within a
two-mile radius (3.2 km) of the site to a shelter in Hermiston,
Oregon, and established roadblocks on a nearby highway and an
interstate artery, said Deanna Davis, a public information
officer with the Benton County Emergency Management office.
The evacuations are 95 percent complete and emergency
responders are draining the LNG before taking a closer look at
the damage, she added.
A smaller tank exploded due to unknown causes at the
facility earlier on Monday and shrapnel caused a leak on a
larger tank nearby, Davis said.
