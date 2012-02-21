Wilmar, Archer Daniels Midland sign cooperation pact

BRIEF-Plains GP Holdings files for potential stock shelf for offering of its class a shares size not disclosed
SINGAPORE Feb 22 Archer Daniels Midland Co and Wilmar International Ltd have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together in areas such global fertilizer purchasing, freight and tropical oils refining, Wilmar said on Wednesday.
ADM and Wilmar have worked together since the mid-1990s when they jointly built a network of soybean processing operations in China. ADM owns about 16 percent of Wilmar, the world's largest listed palm oil firm.
* Hershey Co - Todd Tillemans, Join Hershey on April 3 to lead company's flagship U.S. business including core confection
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: