UPDATE 2-Wilmar shares plunge after Q4 earnings on margin fears

* Shares fall on concerns about declining margins
* Q4 net profit $500 mln vs $318.6 mln yr ago
* Profit boosted by revaluation gains, sugar boost
By Harry Suhartono and Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, Feb 22 Wilmar International Ltd
posted a 57 percent jump in quarterly profit, boosted
by a huge revaluation gain in its core palm oil business and
from its enlarged sugar operations, but investors dumped shares
on concerns about declining margins.
Singapore-listed Wilmar, the world's largest listed palm oil
firm, reported net profit of $500 million for the three months
ended December, up from $318.6 million a year ago, helped by a
$263 million gain from the revaluation of palm oil plantations.
But the results disappointed analysts as earnings from its
consumer products and palm oil businesses both fell by 12
percent despite higher sales and palm oil production volumes.
Macquarie Securities said Wilmar's net profit excluding
one-off items was 44 percent below its forecast and "a big
disappointment".
Wilmar's fourth quarter 2010 results included a revaluation
gain of $251 million, so its net profit for the three months
excluding non-operational and other one-off items actually
tripled to $264.5 million.
"The palm and laurics division did not do well in the fourth
quarter, largely due to the European financial crisis. The
refining margins for its refineries in places like China and
Malaysia also took quite a big hit," said Nicholas Low, an
analyst at Phillip Securities.
Wilmar shares were down 8.2 percent at S$5.38 at 0339 GMT,
after having fallen as much as 9.4 percent earlier in the
session -- the largest intra-day drop in four months.
Agricultural companies have come under pressure from
volatile global markets and poor processing margins. Industry
giants Cargill and Archer Daniels Midland Co
recently announced job cuts.
Wilmar said its consumer products business in China, which
includes cooking oil, flour and rice, raised selling prices last
year but margins fell as input costs rose at a faster pace.
Profits also fell at its plantations and palm oil mills
business as a result of lower palm oil prices and higher unit
production costs, even though production of fresh fruit bunches
increased by 16 percent.
Wilmar is looking to expand, however, and CEO Kuok Khoon
Hong said the firm is exploring closer collaboration with
various parties to meet the growing global demand for
agricultural products.
The Singapore-based firm said earlier on Wednesday it had
signed a memorandum of understanding with Archer Daniels Midland
Co to work together in areas such global fertilizer purchasing,
freight and tropical oils refining.
"We are well positioned to capture emerging markets growth
as well as other agri-related expansion opportunities which
might arise," Kuok said in a statement.