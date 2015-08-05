Ex-Wilmington Trust president, 3 others are indicted over loans

Aug 5 U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday unveiled
criminal charges accusing four former Wilmington Trust Co
executives with concealing from regulators the amount of
troubled loans still on the firm's books after the 2008
financial crisis.
Wilmington Trust's former president, Robert Harra, 66, and
former chief financial officer, David Gibson, 58, were indicted
on charges including securities fraud, conspiracy, making false
statements to the Federal Reserve and Securities and Exchange
Commission, and making false entries in banking records.
Similar charges were also brought against former controller
Kevyn Rakowski, 61, and former chief credit officer William
North, 55. Both were indicted in May on charges of making false
statements. All four defendants also face SEC civil charges.
Mounting losses from construction loans and commercial
mortgages led to Wilmington's November 2010 agreement to sell
itself to M&T Bank Corp at a 46 percent discount to its
market value, ending more than a century in business.
The case is one of the rare instances where the U.S.
Department of Justice has sought to hold top executives at
well-known financial companies criminally responsible for
alleged misconduct tied to the financial crisis.
M&T, which is based in Buffalo, New York, was not charged.
Prosecutors accused the defendants of having concealed, in
2009 and early 2010, material amounts, sometimes exceeding $300
million, of Wilmington loans that were at least 90 days past
due, making the company's finances appear better.
"As high-ranking bank executives, these individuals had an
obligation to accurately report important financial metrics
which enable investors to make informed decisions," U.S.
Attorney Charles Oberly in Delaware said. "Even in the wake of
the financial crisis, their deception was neither permissible
nor excusable."
Harra's lawyer Andrew Lawler said his client "will
vigorously fight these unproven allegations," and is confident
the evidence will show he "always conducted himself with honesty
and integrity and the intent to benefit Wilmington Trust's
shareholders."
Kenneth Breen, a lawyer for Gibson, said: "Dave Gibson has
done nothing wrong, and looks forward to his day in court. The
allegations are untrue."
Rakowski's lawyer Henry Klingeman said his client will plead
not guilty.
David Wilks, a lawyer for North, said the new indictment
"does no more to state a case against Bill North than the
original indictment and should be dismissed."
Last September, Wilmington Trust agreed to pay $18.5 million
to settle SEC charges that it concealed delinquent loans and did
not set aside enough money for loan losses.
The case is U.S. v. Gibson et al, U.S. District Court,
District of Delaware, No. 15-cr-00023.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)