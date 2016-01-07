版本:
Charles River Labs to buy research firm for about $585 mln

Jan 7 Charles River Laboratories International Inc said it would buy privately held WIL Research for about $585 million in cash to enhance its contract research business and expand its geographic footprint.

The deal will add at least 20 cents per share to adjusted earnings in 2016, and 45-50 cents per share in 2017, Charles River said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

