BRIEF-Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon launches sponsored ADR programme

July 22 Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon Ltd

* Wbho launches sponsored american depository receipt programme

* Each depository receipt in adr programme represents one (1) ordinary share in wbho and trades under symbol wbyly. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
