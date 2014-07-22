BRIEF-Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon launches sponsored ADR programme

BRIEF-People Corp says for three month period, revenues increased 39.6 pct
* People Corporation announces financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
July 22 Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon Ltd
* Wbho launches sponsored american depository receipt programme
* Each depository receipt in adr programme represents one (1) ordinary share in wbho and trades under symbol wbyly. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* People Corporation announces financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
SHANGHAI, April 17 Global automakers face fresh threats to their profits in China from domestic automakers SAIC and Geely, which are launching new models and marketing strategies to challenge better-known foreign brands in the world's largest car market.
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines