Diebold in talks to buy Wincor Nixdorf - sources

BRIEF-United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
FRANKFURT, June 9 U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold Corp is in talks about a possible acquisition of its troubled German rival Wincor Nixdorf , sources with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters.
Wincor is being advised by Goldman Sachs and Diebold by JP Morgan, one source added, confirming a report by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) newspaper earlier on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan declined to comment.
A Diebold spokesman declined to comment on "rumours and speculation", while nobody from Wincor Nixdorf, which has a market capitalisation of 1.1 billion euros ($1.24 billion), was immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Arno Schuetze, writing by Emma Thomasson; editing by Susan Thomas)
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021