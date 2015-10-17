Diebold offers to buy Wincor Nixdorf for 52.50 euros per share, own shares

FRANKFURT Oct 17 U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold has offered to buy Germany's Wincor Nixdorf for 52.50 euros ($59.56) in cash per share and Diebold stock, the companies said on Saturday.

The two have entered into an agreement regarding a potential strategic business combination, to be implemented through a public tender offer for all Wincor shares, Wincor said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Jason Neely)