Diebold offers to buy Wincor Nixdorf for 52.50 euros per share, own shares

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
FRANKFURT Oct 17 U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold has offered to buy Germany's Wincor Nixdorf for 52.50 euros ($59.56) in cash per share and Diebold stock, the companies said on Saturday.
The two have entered into an agreement regarding a potential strategic business combination, to be implemented through a public tender offer for all Wincor shares, Wincor said in a statement.
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.