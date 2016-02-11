Wincor Nixdorf management backs takeover offer by Diebold

Target names Rick Gomez as marketing chief
Jan 19 Target Corp on Thursday appointed Rick Gomez as its chief marketing officer, replacing Jeff Jones, who had left the retail chain to join Uber Technologies Inc .
FRANKFURT Feb 11 Wincor Nixdorf said its management and supervisory board recommended that the German automated teller machine maker's shareholders accept a takeover offer by U.S. rival Diebold.
"The Board of Directors and Supervisory Board of Wincor Nixdorf AG are of the opinion that the consideration offered by Diebold is appropriate and fair and in the best interests of Wincor Nixdorf AG, its shareholders, and its other stakeholders," Wincor said in a statement on Thursday.
Diebold launched a $1.8 billion cash and share offer for Wincor in November to form the world's largest ATM maker. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
Jan 19 American Express Co posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as the credit card issuer boosted spending on marketing and promotion to fend off rising competition.
* John Coyne retires from Jacobs' board of directors; Robert Mcnamara joins board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: