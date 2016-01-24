Wincor raises outlook as restructuring boosts Q1 sales, profit

FRANKFURT Jan 24 German automated teller machine and banking services firm Wincor Nixdorf raised its forecast for operating profit after first-quarter earnings jumped 46 percent thanks to higher sales and restructuring.

Sales rose 14 percent year-on-year to 727 million euros in the first quarter of fiscal year 2015-16 helping earnings before interest taxes and amortization to climb to 54 million euros ($58.3 million), the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Wincor Nixdorf said it was making better than expected progress with restructuring and now expected operating profit before restructuring costs to be within 160 million euros to 190 million, up from a previous forecast of 150 million euros.

The upgraded earnings forecast for fiscal 2015-16 contained a positive contribution from restructuring ranging from 60 million euros to 80 million euros, the company said.

Wincor Nixdorf also said it was discussing the possibility of a cooperation agreement for its activities in China. Talks are underway with a Chinese partner regarding a majority investment in a joint venture covering Wincor Nixdorf's business there, the company said.

Furthermore, Wincor Nixdorf said it expected one-off costs of about 50 million euros stemming from the takeover by U.S. rival Diebold. Diebold made a $1.9 billion takeover offer for Wincor Nixdorf in October. ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by David Clarke)