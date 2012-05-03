Italy's Wind appoints Maximo Ibarra CEO

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
MILAN May 3 Wind Telecomunicazioni, Italy's third-largest mobile phone operator, said on Thursday it had appointed Maximo Ibarra as its new chief executive.
Wind, which offers integrated fixed, mobile and internet services, was bought by Russian mobile phone group Vimpelcom last year in a $6 billion deal.
Ibarra's appointment will be effective as of May 11, Wind said in a statement.
"Over the next twelve months Wind will continue to make significant investments in mobile internet," Ibarra said.
The acquisition of Wind, which currently has almost 24 million customers in Italy, saddled Vimpelcom with a heavy debt load.
Ibarra, who previously worked at Telecom Italia's mobile division Telecom Italia Mobile and Omnitel-Vodafone , has also been appointed a member of the Vimpelcom board.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS