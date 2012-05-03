版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 3日 星期四 23:14 BJT

Italy's Wind appoints Maximo Ibarra CEO

MILAN May 3 Wind Telecomunicazioni, Italy's third-largest mobile phone operator, said on Thursday it had appointed Maximo Ibarra as its new chief executive.

Wind, which offers integrated fixed, mobile and internet services, was bought by Russian mobile phone group Vimpelcom last year in a $6 billion deal.

Ibarra's appointment will be effective as of May 11, Wind said in a statement.

"Over the next twelve months Wind will continue to make significant investments in mobile internet," Ibarra said.

The acquisition of Wind, which currently has almost 24 million customers in Italy, saddled Vimpelcom with a heavy debt load.

Ibarra, who previously worked at Telecom Italia's mobile division Telecom Italia Mobile and Omnitel-Vodafone , has also been appointed a member of the Vimpelcom board.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐