2015年 1月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-Software Mind signs 4 mln zloty contract

Jan 22 Wind Mobile SA :

* Its Software Mind unit signs 4 million zloty ($1.1 million) contract for Java Related Technologies programming services in 2015 for a US based client Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7237 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
