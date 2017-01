Canada's Shaw Communications to buy Wind Mobile for C$1.6 bln

Dec 16 Canadian cable-TV operator Shaw Communications Inc said it has agreed to buy Mid-Bowline Group Corp and its subsidiary Wind Mobile Corp for about C$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion).

Wind is Canada's largest non-incumbent wireless services provider with about 940,000 subscribers across Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta, Shaw Communications said. ($1 = C$1.3783) (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)