Canada's Competition Bureau clears Shaw's acquisition of Wind Mobile

TORONTO Feb 4 A Canadian competition watchdog said on Thursday it will not challenge Shaw Communications Inc's C$1.6 billion ($1.16 billion) bid for Wind Mobile, the country's fourth-largest wireless provider.

The Competition Bureau said the deal is unlikely to lessen competition, since Shaw does not currently own any wireless assets.

($1 = 1.3752 Canadian dollars)