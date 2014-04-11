Wind clears legacy debt with tightly priced jumbo bond

LONDON, April 9 (IFR) - Wind pulled off a tour de force this
week, refinancing legacy PIK debt with 2014's largest European
high-yield deal while getting ready for future consolidation
within the Italian mobile sector.
The Italian telecom firm raised 3.75bn-equivalent of senior
bonds that will refinance Wind's 2.7bn-equivalent 11.75% 2017
senior notes and 1.3bn-equivalent 12.25% payment-in-kind (PIK)
notes, in conjunction with a 500m equity injection from owner
VimpelCom.
The refinancing of the PIK has settled one of the great
unknowns in the high-yield market, as until very recently it was
unclear if this debt would ever be repaid.
"We first started seriously looking at this around
Christmas, and even then it looked very ambitious," said a
banker working on the deal.
"I don't think the trade would have worked at any previous
time. You not only needed strong markets, but you also needed
the re-emergence of an M&A dynamic in European telecoms."
Wind's previous owner, Orascom, put in place the PIKs at the
holdco level in 2009. The notes allowed interest to accrue on
the principal at first, but became cash pay in January 2014,
with the first cash coupon due on July 15 2014.
An investor said that the bonds would have required total
cash interest payments of around 73m at this date and that
Wind's bond and loan covenants would have made it unable to
service this coupon.
The notes saw wild swings in the secondary market, as
uncertainty reigned over whether Wind's owner VimpelCom would
tackle the debt before this July deadline.
While the PIKs are callable at 106.125, they were bid below
par as recently as last month, after VimpelCom said it was being
investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and
Dutch authorities in connection with its operations in
Uzbekistan.
The new deal is a victory for PIK holders, but an even
bigger victory for Wind. Not only has the refinancing removed
the very real threat of default posed by the PIKs, but it has
also delivered Wind and VimpelCom tremendous optionality.
The portability clauses written into the senior secured debt
should lower the barriers for badly needed consolidation in an
Italian mobile market ravaged by a year-long price war.
The senior bond also allows unlimited dividends if leverage
falls below 4x, and has a special 103 redemption using the
proceeds of sales of Wind's tower assets.
"These features are market firsts, and writing them into a
subordinated piece of paper is even more impressive," said a
banker on the deal.
CLEARING THE DECKS
Wind cleared the decks for the deal with amendments to its
senior secured loans and bonds that were approved by lenders and
bondholders on April 3 and also wrote in portability clauses,
allowing the issuer to announce the financing package on April
4.
Price talk came out on Monday at 7.25% area on the euro
tranche and 7.5%-7.75% on the dollar, but by Tuesday afternoon
this had been tightened to 7% and 7.375%, respectively.
An investor heard that a large US account dropped out of the
dollar tranche when pricing was tightened, although a banker on
the deal said it came back in as the deal gathered momentum.
The deal then printed in line with these levels, with a
1.75bn euro tranche and a US$2.8bn dollar tranche.
BEATING DOLLARS
The transaction is also further proof that euros can beat
dollar funding, even for large financings. Investors have
traditionally charged an illiquidity premium for euros but this
eroded over the course of 2013. Wind's 0.375% differential
versus dollars is the most impressive yet.
"On a Triple C deal of this size, it's a huge differential,"
said the banker.
"It definitely helped that we got a ton of demand out of
European accounts."
The bonds were already up a point in the grey market before
books closed, according to a source, and both tranches were up
to 101.50 on the break. The deal then performed massively on
Wednesday, with both tranches trading up to 103.25 by midday.
Trading in the notes decoupled on Thursday, however. By
Thursday afternoon, the bid on the dollars had slumped to
102.50, while the euros remained at 103.25.
"They priced tighter than the dollars, but on a spread basis
the euros still look really cheap," said a syndicate banker,
explaining the changing performance.
"I think soon you'll start to see euro tranches price 50bp
tighter. People still mostly look at yield, but Europe is much
more spread-focused than the US."
While the dollar tranche offered a 511bp spread to
Treasuries, the euro was a far healthier 597bp over Bunds.
Deutsche Bank was left lead bookrunner on the deal, and a
joint physical bookrunner along with Credit Suisse. Global
co-ordinators were BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, and Banca IMI.
Joint lead bookrunners were Barclays, ING, Societe Generale
and UniCredit, while Morgan Stanley and Natixis were joint
bookrunners.
(Reporting by Robert Smith; Editing by Philip Wright)