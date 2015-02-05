版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 5日 星期四 18:14 BJT

Italy's Wind in exclusive talks to sell towers to Abertis-sources

MILAN Feb 5 Italian mobile phone operator Wind, which is controlled by Russia's Vimpelcom, has started exclusive talks to sell its towers to Spain's Abertis, three sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

Another source said the exclusive period would only last "a few days" and without an accord the assets would be auctioned again.

Italian tower operator EI Towers as well as Italy's F2i together with U.S. fund Providence were also interested in buying Wind's towers.

Vimpelcom could not be immediately reached for comment and Abertis declined to comment.

(Reporting by Massimo Gaia and Claudia Cristoferi; additional reporting by Robert Hetz in Madrid, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Paola Arosio)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐