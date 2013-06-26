Verizon bids for Canada's Wind, talks with Mobilicity-sources

| TORONTO, June 26
Verizon Communications Inc
has offered to buy Canadian telecommunications startup
Wind Mobile and is also in talks with rival startup Mobilicity
over a potential deal, according to sources familiar with the
situation.
Verizon came forward with a tentative offer for Wind last
week with an offer of $600 million to $800 million, with more
specific pricing pending due diligence, said one source familiar
with the situation.
The offer comes as a subsidiary of European telecoms company
Vimpelcom Ltd withdrew its bid to take control of Wind
Mobile from its founder and chief executive, Anthony Lacavera, a
move that had created uncertainty about the future of the
upstart Canadian wireless company.
Verizon has also approached rival Canadian startup
Mobilicity and may be interested in acquiring the struggling
wireless player, said another source familiar with the matter.
Verizon's entry would create a potentially powerful rival to
BCE Inc, Telus Corp and Rogers Communications
Inc. The three companies are the dominant players in
the Canadian wireless market, where prices have traditionally
been higher than in the United States.
The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, reported earlier
on Wednesday that Verizon had made an opening offer for Wind
worth roughly C$700 million ($665.87 million). It also said the
company was in talks rival Mobilicity.
Verizon declined to comment on the matter. However, last
week Chief Financial Officer Fran Shammo publicly confirmed that
Verizon was interested in entering the Canadian market.
A Wind spokeswoman and a Mobilicity spokesman both declined
to comment.