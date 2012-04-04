New Issue-Wind Acquisition Finance sells $400 mln notes

Brazil's BM&F Bovespa says 4th-quarter expense jump not a trend

SAO PAULO, Feb 20 A jump in sales, general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter at BM&F Bovespa SA does not represent a trend, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Sonder said on Monday in a conference call discussing the quarterly results. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Leslie Adler)