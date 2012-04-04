版本:
New Issue-Wind Acquisition Finance sells $400 mln notes

April 4 Wind Acquisition Finance SA 
on Wednesday sold $400 million of senior secured notes in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.	
    Wind Acquisition also sold 200 million euro six-year notes
on Wednesday.  	
    Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, IMI, Barclays Capital, Credit
Suisse, ING, and Societe Generale were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: WIND ACQUISITION FINANCE	
	
AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 7.25 PCT    MATURITY    02/15/2018	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 92.181   FIRST PAY   11/15/2012	
MOODY'S Ba3     YIELD 9 PCT        SETTLEMENT  04/13/2012	
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD 769 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

