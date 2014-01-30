版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 31日

BRIEF-Canadian telecom start-up wind Mobile launching unlimited U.S. data, talk and text plan

Jan 30 Wind Mobile: * Canadian telecom start-up wind Mobile launches unlimited U.S. data, talk and

text plan * Wind Mobile says the service will be offered as an add-on for c$15/month
