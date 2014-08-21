版本:
Wind Mobile cuts roaming rates after Ottawa's price caps-report

TORONTO Aug 21 Canadian telecom start-up Wind Mobile will announce new roaming rates on Thursday, reducing what it charges for voice calls and texts when customers roam outside its network, according to a report in the Globe and Mail.

The company plans to significantly cut charges for data roaming to 5 Canadian cents a megabyte, down from C$1.00 a megabyte the report said. The move by Wind, backed by Europe's Vimpelcom, is set to come as Canada's federal government pushes for lower roaming rates in Canada.

