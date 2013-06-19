UPDATE 2-Vimpelcom unit drops bid to control Canada's Wind Mobile

By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 19 A subsidiary of European
telecoms company Vimpelcom Ltd has withdrawn its bid to
take control of Canada's Wind Mobile from its founder and chief
executive, Anthony Lacavera, a surprise move that creates
further uncertainty about the future of the upstart Canadian
wireless company.
Orascom Telecom, an Egyptian company that is
majority-owned by Vimpelcom, said on Wednesday it has dropped
its application to the Canadian government for permission to
expand its voting rights from around 32 percent to 65 percent,
the size of its stake in Wind.
Lacavera was also planning to sell his remaining one-third
stake to Orascom for an undisclosed amount, if Orascom's
application was accepted.
Orascom put up most of the funding for Wind's 2009 launch.
But rules on foreign ownership initially forced the Egyptian
company to accept a minority voting interest.
The Canadian government loosened those rules last year for
investment in smaller companies, hoping this would encourage
foreign investment and greater competition.
Orascom said it remained interested in consolidating its
interest in Wind and was working with Ottawa to this end. It did
not elaborate.
Vimpelcom spokesman Bobby Leach said it "wanted to make
clear that we may reapply."
"THOROUGHLY CONFUSING"
"This is thoroughly confusing," given Vimpelcom's recent
signals it wants to exit Canada, Canaccord Genuity analyst Dvai
Ghose wrote in a note.
Control of Wind, which boasts more than 600,000 customers
but has struggled to challenge the dominance of Canada's three
largest providers, will for now remain with Lacavera.
In an interview, Lacavera said he would now be able to take
a more active role in any future deals for Wind.
"This is just another speed bump, we'll figure out a
solution that works for everyone," Lacavera said. "The
regulatory framework is set up for me to be able to attract a
much broader investor base" than when Wind was founded.
The fate of Wind is being closely watched by the three big
telecoms companies that dominate the Canadian market - BCE Inc
, Telus Corp and Rogers Communications Inc
- and the country's Conservative government.
The government, which had been reviewing Orascom's bid for
months, has said it wants to see a viable fourth wireless
provider in every region of the country to break the
stranglehold of the big three.
It has made clear it does not want the big three bidding for
the startups. Earlier this month the government effectively
nixed Telus' bid for another upstart, Mobilicity, by blocking
the transfer of its spectrum.
Canaccord's Ghose suggested Vimpelcom and Orascom still want
to take control of Wind so they will be in a better position to
sell it, with potential buyers including U.S. operator Verizon
Communications Inc, or private equity firm Accelero.
Accelero is headed by Egyptian telecom tycoon and former
Orascom Chief Executive Naguib Sawiris. Lacavera had teamed up
with Accelero to look at buying Wind back from Vimpelcom, a
source with knowledge of the situation said last month.
Amsterdam-based, Russian-controlled Vimpelcom, which is
focused on the European market, has said the Canadian operation
is not a part of its core business, suggesting it was open to
divesting Wind once it gained full ownership.
Lacavera said Wind remained an attractive target for foreign
operators. He said it would also make sense to discuss a merger
with Mobilicity and another new entrant, Public Mobile.
The three new entrants should at least consider closer
cooperation ahead of a potentially expensive auction of 700 MHz
airwaves, he said. The deadline for initial bids for that
auction is Sept. 17.
Canaccord's Ghose estimated that Wind will require at least
C$1 billion in additional funding to bid in the auction and grow
its network.
Vimpelcom's top shareholder is Moscow-based Altimo, a
company controlled by billionaire Mikhail Fridman, whom Forbes
magazine ranks as the second-richest man in Russia.