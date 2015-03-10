European offshore wind sector faces make-or-break 2020 -report

| COPENHAGEN, March 10
as Vestas, Siemens and Dong need Europe's
installed offshore capacity to more than double and costs to be
cut by a fifth within five years to compete with other fuels, an
industry report said on Tuesday.
The Ernst & Young report described 2020 as a make-or-break
year for the offshore wind power industry, which must install
more than 20 gigawatts (GW) of capacity generating electricty
for about 100 euros ($107) per megawatt-hour (MWh), against 140
euros now.
"Failure to meet both these criteria will not see the
offshore wind industry advance into 2030 and beyond," said the
report issued on the first day of Europe's largest offshore wind
conference in Copenhagen.
That may prove a tall order, given the cost of installing
and maintaining giant turbines that can stand 164 metres high in
often inhospitable waters.
Nevertheless, offshore is viewed as the new front for wind
power, with even larger turbines being made by operators seeking
to place them further out to sea to allay concerns of coastline
communities.
Stronger winds at sea, meanwhile, turn blades about 39
percent of the time, the report said, compared with 22 percent
onshore.
Despite fierce competition in the sector, leading players
said on Tuesday that the targets set out by the report are
achievable.
Claus Hviid-Christensen, senior vice president of Dong
Energy Wind, told conference attendees that the business expects
to lower spending on its logistics and maintenance by switching
to larger but fewer turbines.
Markus Tacke, the head of Siemens' wind power business, said
his company aims to improve production of turbine foundations,
which have to be tailored for each installation.
The chief executive of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, meanwhile,
said that variations in design and technology could hamper
future growth.
"We cannot have different technological platforms if we want
to work together towards these common goals," Jens Thommerup
said.
A study issued by a consultancy group underscored the
competition in this industry, which is still underpinned by
state subsidies and subject to political uncertainties around
state funding.
MAKE Consulting said that Siemens, General Electric
and Vestas each hold between 10.8 percent and 10.1 percent of
the global market.
($1 = 0.9332 euros)
(Editing by Sabina Zawadzki and David Goodman)