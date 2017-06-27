INSIGHT-Wind power's big bet: turbines taller than skyscrapers

* Offshore wind firms prepare for life without subsidies
By Stine Jacobsen and Vera Eckert
COPENHAGEN/FRANKFURT, June 27 Wind farm
operators are betting on a new generation of colossal turbines,
which will dwarf many skyscrapers, as they seek to remain
profitable after European countries phase out subsidies that
have defined the green industry since the 1990s.
The world's three leading offshore wind operators - DONG
Energy, EnBW and Vattenfall - all told
Reuters they were looking to these megaturbines to help adapt to
the upcoming reality with dwindling government handouts.
According to interviews with turbine makers and engineers,
at least one manufacturer - Siemens Gamesa - will
have built a prototype megaturbine by next year and the first
farms could be up and running in the first half of the next
decade.
These massive machines will each stand 300 metres tall –
almost as high as London's Shard, western Europe's tallest
building - with 200-metre rotor spans that will stretch the
length of two football fields.
The wind power sector is at a critical juncture as the
subsidies that have cradled it since its inception in the early
1990s, and underpinned its business model, disappear as
politicians enact a long-planned push to make the industry more
commercially viable and able to compete with other energy
sources.
The countries that form the hub of the European offshore
wind industry - Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Britain -
are looking to gradually phase out the handouts over the next
decade. This will end a crucial source of revenue for operators;
in tenders concluded as recently as 2014, subsidies still
accounted for around half of European wind projects' income.
With the writing on the wall, DONG and EnBW submitted bids
with no subsidies factored in at a tender in April for a German
project planned for 2024. The auction represented an industry
milestone, the first with zero-subsidy bids, but raised the
burning question of how operators will be able to make money
and survive while offering a commercially attractive alternative
to coal and nuclear.
The answer, according to the companies, are the
megaturbines, which would sweep a far bigger area and harness
more wind, cutting costs per megawatt. They will each generate
between 10 and 15 megawatts (MW) of power - a considerable leap
from the largest turbines currently in operation, made by MHI
Vestas, which are 195 metres tall and generate 8 MW.
The megaturbines are no sure bet for the companies' bottom
lines, however.
There are challenges on the technical front to create
monumentally tall towers and light, slender blades that can
withstand the strain of gale-force winds.
Economically, there are also doubts among some industry
experts about whether zero-subsidy wind projects can make money,
even with the increased efficiency delivered by megaturbines.
They say deeper savings must be made by operators across
their businesses and electricity prices must also rise
significantly to bring profitability.
Michael Guldbrandtsen, offshore wind consultant at MAKE,
said there were financial and technical risks associated with
megaturbines, but that operators had little choice but to invest
in a technology needed to make zero-subsidy projects viable.
"Without a significant increase in the size of turbines it
would not be possible to ensure a reasonable return," he added.
PROTOTYPE MEGATURBINE
Operators are nonetheless banking on the new technology.
Michael Simmelsgaard, head of offshore business at Swedish
utility Vattenfall, said the industry would cross the 10 MW
turbine threshold "faster than many expect now", without being
more specific. A 10 W turbine could power about 9,000 homes.
"We will definitely see these big turbines," he added.
DONG Energy's wind business, Samuel Leupold, laid out more
ambitious plans: "We believe we can utilise (turbines) in the
range of 13 to 15 megawatts," he said on the sidelines of an
offshore wind conference in London this month - the first time
an industry executive has given such a high figure. Previously,
companies have only spoken about turbines in the region of 10W.
EnBW also said it was turning to megaturbines.
"Size is an important driver of efficiency," said Dirk
Guesewell, its head of generation portfolio development. "Bigger
rotors mean fewer turbines and foundations are needed to achieve
the same capacity."
German turbine maker Senvion said it was developing
megaturbines of over 10 MW. While the machines are still in the
design stage, it said it was already offering them for future
use to wind farm operators.
"We envisage that the installations of those wind farms will
take place in the first half of the next decade," head of
Senvion's Global Offshore business, Cornelius Druecker, told
Reuters without saying how close the firm was to a prototype.
An independent engineer working with Siemens Gamesa, who
asked not to be named as they are authorised to speak publicly,
said the German company will have built a prototype megaturbine
by next year. Another engineer, who works with several big
turbine makers, said designs had almost been completed across
the sector and the process of producing prototypes was about to
start.
Siemens Gamesa declined to comment.
TECHNICAL HURDLES
The biggest technical hurdle involves increasing the length
of the turbine blades without putting too much strain on the
structure which is built on a platform fastened to the seabed.
With spans of around 200 metres, the blades will be about 50
metres longer than those of the most powerful turbines now in
operation.
As they are constantly exposed to different levels of wind,
their construction, which requires adhesives that join different
layers of carbon or glass-fibre to dry at exactly the right
temperatures, is extremely complex.
Denmark's state research institute DTU Wind Energy, which
has propelled much of the innovation in wind power, is working
on keeping down the weight of these super-long blades by bumping
up the carbon fibre content. They have designed blade features
similar to the flaps on aeroplane wings to control and reduce
load variations so turbulence does not break the blades.
"Most people understand it is complicated to make
calculations on an airplane or a helicopter, but turbines are at
least as complicated and it is the same methods we use," said
Flemming Rasmussen, the institute's head of aerodynamic design.
When mass production begins, new factories will be needed
with enough space for the blades.
DO NUMBERS ADD UP?
No operator is prepared to publicly disclose the
calculations and projections that underpins its strategy, citing
commercial sensitivity.
Even with megaturbines in place, the operators would also
need other things to go their way to turn a profit without state
subsidies - crucially, electricity prices must rise to a level
where profitability outstrips investment costs.
Bernstein researchers calculated that, at their current
power price forecast, operators would need to reduce their
capital expenditure (capex) by around 60 percent for
zero-subsidy projects to break even. Increasing turbine sizes
from 7 MW to 14 MW would reduce capex by around 40 percent, they
added.
The researchers expect a 5-6 euros a megawatt hour (MWh)
rise from current power market prices of 30 euros/MWh by 2023.
"Cost reductions and power prices will have to be
consistently much higher than our predictions for the subsidy
free projects to break even," they said.
