Siemens tops global wind turbine market, Vestas slips, GE rises

COPENHAGEN, March 9 Siemens gained over Vestas
to top the global wind turbine market as measured by market
share of newly installed machines connected to the grid in 2014,
according to an industry report, but the gap between the top
three companies is small.
MAKE Consulting, a Danish renewable energy consultancy, said
wind turbine units of Siemens and General Electric Co
, and Danish turbine maker Vestas had between
10.8 and 10.1 percent each of global market share, showing the
intense competition in the industry.
The consultancy said, however, GE's climb to second position
from fifth the previous year was due to turbines that had
already been installed in 2013 but were only turned on in 2014.
Siemens meanwhile is expanding rapidly in offshore wind, a
new battleground for turbine makers as they produce larger
engines to go further offshore to avoid local community
complaints against their installation.
Siemens accounted for 76 percent of new capacity installed
offshore last year in the world and 88 percent offshore Europe.
However, none of the top three feature as prominently in
China, one of the biggest markets for wind where Chinese makers
are dominant. Beijing-based Goldwind, United Power and Ming Yang
were the top three turbine makers there respectively, MAKE said.
MAKE's report comes ahead of the world's largest offshore
industry event hosted by Copenhagen this week and attended by
executives of the sector's major players.
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by David Evans)