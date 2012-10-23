版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates Windsor Financing term loan Ba2

Oct 23 Windsor Financing LLC : * Moody's assigns ba2 to Windsor financing's $246 million term loan b; outlook

stable * Rpt-moody's assigns ba2 to windsor financing's $246 million term loan b;

outlook stable

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐