公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 18日 星期二 00:28 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's revises Windsor Quality Food outlook to stable

Sept 17 Windsor Quality Food Co Ltd : * Moody's affirms Windsor food b1 rating; outlook revised to stable * Rpt-moody's affirms windsor food b1 rating; outlook revised to stable

