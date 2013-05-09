版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 9日 星期四 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-Windstream shares down following results

NEW YORK May 9 Windstream Corp : * Shares down 3.9 percent in premarket trade following results

