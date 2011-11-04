UPDATE 1-Windstream Q3 misses Street

* Q3 adj EPS $0.19 vs est $0.20

Nov 4 Telephone company Windstream Corp's third-quarter results narrowly missed analysts' estimate as capital expenditures shot up.

Net income fell to $72 million, or 14 cents per share, from $85.2 million, or 18 cents per share, a year ago.

Capital expenditure rose 40 percent, pro forma.

Excluding items, the company earned 19 cents per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $1.02 billion from $966 million a year ago.

Analysts, on average, expected third-quarter earnings of 20 cents per share on revenue of $1.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were trading down two percent at $12.24 in pre-market trade on Friday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)