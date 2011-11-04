UPDATE 1-Windstream Q3 misses Street

* Q3 adj EPS $0.19 vs est $0.20
Nov 4 Telephone company Windstream Corp's
third-quarter results narrowly missed analysts' estimate
as capital expenditures shot up.
Net income fell to $72 million, or 14 cents per share, from
$85.2 million, or 18 cents per share, a year ago.
Capital expenditure rose 40 percent, pro forma.
Excluding items, the company earned 19 cents per share.
Revenue for the quarter rose to $1.02 billion from $966
million a year ago.
Analysts, on average, expected third-quarter earnings of 20
cents per share on revenue of $1.03 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were trading down two percent at
$12.24 in pre-market trade on Friday.
