公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 6日 星期六

BRIEF-Moody's changes Wind Telecomunicazioni outlook to negative

Oct 5 Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA : * Moody's changes wind's rating outlook to negative from stable (cfr b1);

assigns caa1 cfr to wahf s.p.a * Rpt-moody's changes wind's rating outlook to negative from stable (cfr b1);

assigns caa1 cfr to wahf s.p.a.

