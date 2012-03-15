UPDATE 3-Winnebago Industries reports backlog growth, shares rise

* Q2 loss/shr $0.03 vs est EPS $0.02

March 15 Winnebago Industries Inc reported a surprise second-quarter loss, but the largest U.S. motor homes maker said backlog for the quarter improved on rising consumer confidence, sending its shares up 20 percent.

On Wednesday, U.S. government data showed the number of Americans claiming new jobless benefits fell back to a four-year low last week and manufacturing in the Northeast held up in March, providing more signs the economy was firmly on a self-sustaining growth path.

Winnebago, which sells its motor homes under the Winnebago, Itasca and ERA brand, said it shipped 1,001 motor homes in the quarter, up 10 percent from last year. Backlog at the end of the quarter rose 4 percent to 1,004 motor homes.

Second-quarter sales rose 23 percent to $131.6 million, well ahead of the $120.1 million analysts had expected.

The company said it was "cautiously optimistic" about growth in the general economy, given the improvement in consumer confidence, employment and housing starts.

"Our motor home order position of current model-year product is nearly sold out at this time and we are excited about the new 2013 product launch starting in our third quarter," the company said.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE ON A HIGH

The company, which is known for its large, luxurious touring buses that provide home-like comfort on the road, has been negatively affected by lower consumer confidence in the last few years.

Sales of big-ticket items such as recreational vehicles depend largely on discretionary spending.

U.S. consumer confidence scaled a one-year high in February as optimism about the labor market offset concerns over rising gasoline prices, an independent survey showed.

Earlier in the day, Winnebago posted a surprise second-quarter loss of 3 cents a share compared with analysts' profit estimate of 2 cents a share, hurt by higher discounts and aggressive pricing in a weak market.

Shares of the Forest City, Iowa-based company rose to a high of $10.66 in the early morning trade, its highest in the last nine months. They pared some gains and were up 17 percent at $10.40 in mid-day trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The S&P 1500 Automobile Manufacturers Sub-Industry Index was trading up 1 percent.