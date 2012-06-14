UPDATE 2-Winnebago profit rises as trailers deliver

* Q3 EPS $0.13 vs est $0.12
* Q3 rev $155.7 mln, rises 15 pct
* Total towables deliveries up 98 pct
* Total towables backlog up 208 pct
* Shares up as much as 5 pct
June 14 Winnebago Industries Inc's
quarterly profit got a boost from its new towables division and
price hikes, sending the largest U.S. motor home maker's shares
up as much as 5 percent.
Winnebago - known for its large, luxurious touring vehicles
that provide home-like comfort on the road - re-entered the
trailer business with the acquisition of SunnyBrook RV Inc in
December 2010.
The towables segment, which sells fifth-wheel recreational
vehicles (RVs) and travel trailers, accounted for 1 cent per
share for the third quarter, compared with a loss of 1 cent per
share a year earlier.
This is the first accretive quarter from the segment since
the SunnyBrook acquisition, Chief Financial Officer Sarah
Nielsen said on a post-earnings conference call.
Towables delivered in the quarter almost doubled to 646
units, while backlog as of May 26 tripled.
The company said there is still more room to grow its
towables business in the coming years.
RV shipments in the United States are expected to reach
265,200 this year, well below the 390,500 sold in 2006,
according to the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association.
Winnebago, which last month received an unsolicited buyout
offer from racing car enthusiast Alex Mascioli, has been hurt in
recent years as consumers put off spending on big-ticket items
such as recreational vehicles.
"We are no longer in survival mode. (In the future) we will
be more nimble, and responsive and better in tune with the
nuances of the market," CEO Randy Potts said.
PRICES CLIMB
Selling price hikes in both Winnebago's towables and motor
homes businesses also led to better margins.
The average selling price at the company's towables segment
rose 16 percent in the quarter, while prices at the motor homes
business rose 8 percent, CFO Nielsen said.
Gross margins at the company, which sells its motor homes
under the Winnebago, Itasca and ERA brands, expanded by 140
basis points year-over-year.
Third-quarter net income rose to $3.9 million, or 13 cents
per share, from $1.2 million, or 4 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 12 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 15 percent to $155.7 million.
The company's shares, which have gained 50 percent in value
since they touched a year-low in November, rose 4 percent to
$9.35 on the New York Stock Exchange.