Winnebago posts higher profit

Oct 11 Winnebago Industries Inc, the largest U.S. motor home maker, reported a rise in quarterly profit on higher deliveries and better margins.

The company's net income rose to $40.9 million, or $1.41 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $3.5 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding a tax benefit, it earned 14 cents per share.

Revenue jumped 25 percent to $162.5 million.