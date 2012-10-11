Winnebago posts higher profit

BRIEF-Russia's Vimpelcom qtrly revenue reported of $2.35 bln vs $2.30 bln
* Russia's vimpelcom ltd says introducing a new dividend policy effective immediately, with a 2016 dividend of us 23 cents per share, including us 3.5 cents paid in december
Oct 11 Winnebago Industries Inc, the largest U.S. motor home maker, reported a rise in quarterly profit on higher deliveries and better margins.
The company's net income rose to $40.9 million, or $1.41 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $3.5 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding a tax benefit, it earned 14 cents per share.
Revenue jumped 25 percent to $162.5 million.
* Russia's vimpelcom ltd says introducing a new dividend policy effective immediately, with a 2016 dividend of us 23 cents per share, including us 3.5 cents paid in december
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
* Announces raft of partnerships; corporate name change to VEON