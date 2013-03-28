CORRECTED-Winnebago reports profit as demand jumps, backlog nearly triples

BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
(Corrects headline and paragraph 3 to say backlog nearly tripled, not nearly doubled)
March 28 Winnebago Industries Inc, the largest U.S. motor home maker, reported a second-quarter profit after a year-earlier loss as revenue rose by more than a third.
The company reported a profit of $6.3 million, or 22 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 2, compared with a loss of $9.1 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Winnebago said its motorhome backlog nearly tripled to 2,752 units. (Reporting by Tej Sapru in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)