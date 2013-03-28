版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 28日 星期四 20:03 BJT

CORRECTED-Winnebago reports profit as demand jumps, backlog nearly triples

(Corrects headline and paragraph 3 to say backlog nearly tripled, not nearly doubled)

March 28 Winnebago Industries Inc, the largest U.S. motor home maker, reported a second-quarter profit after a year-earlier loss as revenue rose by more than a third.

The company reported a profit of $6.3 million, or 22 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 2, compared with a loss of $9.1 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Winnebago said its motorhome backlog nearly tripled to 2,752 units. (Reporting by Tej Sapru in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐