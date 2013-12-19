UPDATE 1-Winnebago profit jumps 51 pct as trailers demand rises

* First-quarter revenue rises 15 pct to $222.7 mln

* Earnings $0.40/share vs $0.26 a year earlier

* Production rises 27 pct

Dec 19 Winnebago Industries Inc, the No. 1 U.S. motor-home maker, reported a 51 percent jump in quarterly profit due to higher demand from retail consumers as well as dealers.

Winnebago, small but closely watched as it provides a peek into spending on big-ticket discretionary items, said production rose 27 percent in the first quarter ended Nov. 30. It rose 11 percent from the fourth quarter.

The company is benefiting from increasing consumer confidence fueled by a U.S. housing market recovery and near-zero interest rates.

The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would hold interest rates low for even longer than previously promised.

Winnebago's net income rose to $11.1 million, or 40 cents per share, from $7.4 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier. ()

Revenue rose 15 percent to $222.7 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 37 cents per share on revenue of $233.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Winnebago's shares closed at $31.64 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. They have more than doubled in the past 12 months, outperforming the 26 percent rise in the S&P 500 index.