Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
March 26 Winnebago Industries Inc, the largest U.S. motorhome maker, reported a 15.6 percent fall in net profit as expenses rose.
The company's net income fell to $8.1 million, or 30 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Feb.28, from $9.6 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1EH9cuq)
Operating expenses rose 40 percent to $12.3 million, partly due to higher legal and equipment maintenance costs, the company said.
Revenue rose 2.5 percent to $234.5 million. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.