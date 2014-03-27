Motorhome maker Winnebago's quarterly profit jumps 53 pct

Honeywell's profit rises 9 percent
April 21 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher-than-expected sales in its aerospace and energy businesses.
March 27 Winnebago Industries Inc, the largest U.S. motor home maker, reported a 53 percent jump in quarterly profit as it sold more motorhomes to dealers.
The company's net income rose to $9.6 million, or 35 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 1 from $6.3 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier. (r.reuters.com/byd97v)
Winnebago said its order backlog rose 5.4 percent to 2,900 motorhomes in the quarter. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Says reaffirm 2017 operating framework for industrial operating + verticals EPS, organic revenue growth and industrial operating margin expansion
April 21 Struggling apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc said it will close all its stores by the end of May, barely a month after announcing it was exploring strategic alternatives.