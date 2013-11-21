版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 08:41 BJT

BRIEF-Winnebago announces expansion plans

Nov 20 Winnebago Industries Inc : * Announces expansion plans * Says co and the city of lake mills have come to an agreement on the 5-year

lease of a 100,000-square-foot plant * Says the lake mills facility will be used for the production of winnebago's

class b motorhomes * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐