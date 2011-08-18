UPDATE 1-Winstar to sell half its stake in Tunisia asset

(Follows alerts)

Aug 18 Winstar Resources said it would sell half of its 45 percent stake in the Sabria Concession asset in Tunisia to a private European exploration and production company.

Under the MoU, the unnamed European company will pay about $6.6 million and fund 45 percent of the capital costs to drill three new wells on the property, in exchange for a 22.5 percent interest in the asset.

The European company will have to complete its work commitment within two and a half years after the Tunisian government granting approval of the title transfer.

Winstar, which is currently producing 1,500 to 1,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day, estimates that it could net in about $25.5 million from the agreement.

The deal gives Winstar the opportunity to ramp up development of the Sabria Concession and enough funds for its capital programs, it said in a statement.

Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based Winstar were unchanged at C$3.60 in early trade on Thursday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.