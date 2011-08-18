UPDATE 1-Winstar to sell half its stake in Tunisia asset

(Follows alerts)
Aug 18 Winstar Resources said it would
sell half of its 45 percent stake in the Sabria Concession asset
in Tunisia to a private European exploration and production
company.
Under the MoU, the unnamed European company will pay about
$6.6 million and fund 45 percent of the capital costs to drill
three new wells on the property, in exchange for a 22.5 percent
interest in the asset.
The European company will have to complete its work
commitment within two and a half years after the Tunisian
government granting approval of the title transfer.
Winstar, which is currently producing 1,500 to 1,700 barrels
of oil equivalent per day, estimates that it could net in about
$25.5 million from the agreement.
The deal gives Winstar the opportunity to ramp up
development of the Sabria Concession and enough funds for its
capital programs, it said in a statement.
Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based Winstar were unchanged
at C$3.60 in early trade on Thursday morning on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)