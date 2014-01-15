Wintershall slightly cuts Norwegian oil find

OSLO Jan 15 German energy firm Wintershall
slightly reduced the size of its oil discovery in the Skarfjell
prospect near the Troll field in the Norwegian sector of the
North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on
Wednesday.
Wintershall, a unit of chemicals giant BASF said
the find, announced last year, is now estimated to hold between
63 million and 145 million barrels of oil, below an earlier
estimate for between 63 million and 160 million.
The find also contains between 8 billion and 15 billion
cubic metres of gas, the NPD said in a statement.
Wintershall holds 35 percent of the licence while other
shareholders include Capricorn Norge (20 percent), Bayerngas (20
percent), Edison International (15 percent) and RWE
(10 percent).