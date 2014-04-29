Winthrop Realty trustees adopt liquidation plan, seeks shareholder nod

UPDATE 2-Amazon's arrival sounds wake-up bell for Australia's sleepy retailers
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
April 29 Winthrop Realty Trust said its trustees adopted a liquidation plan for the company that could fetch at least $13.80 per share.
A meeting with shareholders for approval of the plan would be held before August and liquidation will be completed within two years, the Boston-based real estate investment trust said in a statement.
Winthrop's shares were up 18 percent at $13.57 on the New York Stock Exchange amid heavy trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as signs of resilience emerged in some markets, while steadying commodity prices - especially for oil - prompted some bargain hunting among investors.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Coal Minister Piyush Goyal to speak at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 am: Housing & Urban Development Minister V